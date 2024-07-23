DA Davidson Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $125.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $108.37 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 65,179 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

