DA Davidson Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $185.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $159.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.17.

MTB stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $495,121.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

