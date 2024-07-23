Davis R M Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,213. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

