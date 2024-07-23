Davis R M Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. 525,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,404. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

