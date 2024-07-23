Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. 77,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

