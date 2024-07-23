Davis R M Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.78 on Tuesday, hitting $198.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,759. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

