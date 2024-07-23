Davis R M Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hologic by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,475 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. 423,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,802. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.