Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,031,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,994,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8,640.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,677.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,592.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,687.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.