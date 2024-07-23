Decred Price Hits $12.93 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $12.93 or 0.00019109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $209.59 million and $133.16 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009306 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,206,875 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.