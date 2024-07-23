Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

DLX opened at $24.01 on Friday. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.84%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deluxe by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

