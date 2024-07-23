Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Demant A/S Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

