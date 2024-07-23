Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 11.1%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Approximately 1,222,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 547,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEST

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.49.

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.