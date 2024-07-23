Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 11.1%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Approximately 1,222,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 547,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
