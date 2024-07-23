Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $215.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,157. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.76 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

