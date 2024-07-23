Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 784,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 695,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the period.

DFAT traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. 100,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,519. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

