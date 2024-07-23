dogwifhat (WIF) Price Reaches $2.57 on Major Exchanges

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00003901 BTC on popular exchanges. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $452.64 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,703 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,705.20333. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.62111518 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 455 active market(s) with $393,030,904.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

