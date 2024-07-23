Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 13,037 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 213.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after purchasing an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.07.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,958,138 shares of company stock worth $839,667,790 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 251,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,419. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

