Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. 74,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.