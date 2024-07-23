Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Polaris by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.55.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

