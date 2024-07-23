Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 140.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. 65,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 816,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,239,599.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,195.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

