Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,719 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

