Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX traded up $13.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.85. 253,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

