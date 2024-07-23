Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.20 Million in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of J&J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $170.26. 6,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.48.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 66.22%.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

