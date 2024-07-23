Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,462,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

