Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. 131,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

