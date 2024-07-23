Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.56. The company had a trading volume of 432,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day moving average is $262.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.