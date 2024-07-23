Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 629,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,170,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,612,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. 61,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

