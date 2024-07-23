Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 12,821 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 750.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.62. The stock had a trading volume of 270,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,967. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.70 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $152.34 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total transaction of $1,474,726.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,626,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,750 shares of company stock valued at $48,223,231. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.81.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

