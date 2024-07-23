Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 191.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,720,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $875.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $806.22. 47,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $771.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.40. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

