Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 25,558 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Century Communities worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $97.83. 13,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,015. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

