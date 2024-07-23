Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,001 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.03. 1,166,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,259. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

