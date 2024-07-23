Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 55,404 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,404 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. 158,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

