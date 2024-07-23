Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.75 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 199,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 74,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,748. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

