Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $42.58 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.58 million and $1.02 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,989,455 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.