Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $987,885.36 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001078 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,929,755 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

