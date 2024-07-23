Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $503.89. The stock had a trading volume of 920,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $532.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.38. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.