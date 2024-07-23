Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 118,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 20.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

