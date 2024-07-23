Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

