Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 4,664,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

