Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $9.10 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Energi has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $933,906.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00047888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,925,645 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

