Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.63

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.63 and last traded at $171.45, with a volume of 39392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.12.

Enpro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,224.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enpro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

