Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.82

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $178,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

