Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.80

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Enviri Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

