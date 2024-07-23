EOS Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, EOS has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $200.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001192 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
