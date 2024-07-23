EOS Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, EOS has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $200.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001536 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.