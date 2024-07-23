Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.19.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.23. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Equifax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after buying an additional 137,961 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after buying an additional 298,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

