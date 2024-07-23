Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $305.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.19.

NYSE:EFX opened at $269.62 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

