Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Equinix by 191.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $802.97. 243,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,206. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

