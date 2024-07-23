Ergo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.80 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $67.74 million and $11.80 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,548.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00571948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00106741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00237473 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00067974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,521,132 coins and its circulating supply is 76,522,572 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

