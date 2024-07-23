Ethereum Price Reaches $3,473.05 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $417.56 billion and approximately $23.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,473.05 or 0.05293942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00045518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

