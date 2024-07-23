Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,819. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.