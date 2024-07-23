Everi Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,801 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 736,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,055. The firm has a market cap of $723.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter worth $346,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 260.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 174,319 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 461,939 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,424,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

